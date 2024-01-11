Inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Marks Milestone for Tolerance and Acceptance, Says UAE Ambassador

The Inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi stands as a symbol of unity and diversity, emphasizing the celebration of tolerance and acceptance. With Prime Minister Modi leading the ceremony on February 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium, 'Ahlan Modi' promises to be a grand diaspora gathering. This event coincides with the UAE-India Business Summit at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, highlighting the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Gandhinagar (Gujrat): The forthcoming inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for February 14, has been hailed as a momentous occasion promoting tolerance and acceptance, according to the UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officiate the opening ceremony, with Ambassador Alshaali expressing anticipation for what he described as a "phenomenal monumental day" and a special occasion to celebrate the values of tolerance and acceptance. The ambassador conveyed his enthusiasm during an interview with PTI, where he also confirmed a grand diaspora gathering titled 'Ahlan Modi' ('Hello Modi') at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium on February 13.



The invitation for the inauguration was extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir and was accepted by Prime Minister Modi.



Highlighting the strong ties between India and the UAE, the ambassador underscored the significance of the upcoming event. He further mentioned a series of agreements signed between the two nations during talks between PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These agreements encompass areas such as technology, aerospace, healthcare, and renewable energy.



The UAE ambassador emphasized the natural partnership between the two countries, particularly in the defense sector, citing India's growth as a player in defense and the UAE's ongoing search for multiple suppliers for equipment.



Additionally, the UAE's prominent role as the fourth largest investor in India and its status as the third largest trading partner were acknowledged. The UAE-India Business Summit, themed 'Two Nations, One Vision,' coincided with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, featuring the formal launch of the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC).



The upcoming BAPS Hindu temple inauguration not only signifies a landmark for religious diversity but also serves as a testament to the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the UAE and India.

—Input from Agencies