Inaugural-cum-Orientation Talk at Centre for IAS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS & Other Competitive Examinations began a fresh batch for UGC(NET) Paper-I Examination 8th March' 2021 onwards. In this regard, an Inaugural-cum-Orientation Talk was organized by the Centre for the aspirants of IAS batch, PCS(Judicial) batch, UGC(NET) and other competitive examinations of the Centre.

Sh. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, was the chief guest. He in his address said that students are the future of the country and have the potential to carry the country forward and I am happy to connect with these young students today. He apprised the students about the initiatives by Govt. of India especially Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the tough pandemic time. He also dwelt upon how the Government come together to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges they faced during COVID-19 situation. He motivated the students for always aiming higher in their career. He insisted on qualities like Perseverance, Sincerity, Time management, Hard Work, Concentrated efforts etc. which help the aspirants to crack competitive examinations. After the talk, Sh. Agarwal answered all the un-ending queries raised by faculty members, staff and students.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, in his address said that he was happy that the Centre is connecting with such bureaucrats for motivating students. He encouraged and inspired the students to bring laurels to the Centre. He took the opportunity to thank Sh. Agarwal and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for tactfully managing the pandemic situation and successfully taking the country to a safer position.

Earlier, Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director welcomed and introduced the Guest Speaker Sh. Lav Agarwal, to the attendees. She conveyed her heartfelt thanks to him for his gracious presence. She also briefed the gathering about the activities at the Centre. She touched upon the teaching pedagogy at the Centre through regular tests, debates, discussions, presentations, quizzes and interaction with the aspirants and highlighted the team of committed teachers and specialists who lend a competitive edge to the Centre.

In the end, Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and participants for gracing the occasion by their presence.