Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress criticised the Narendra Modi government on Saturday for its handling of the situation in Manipur, calling the government's "inaction and silence" on the topic "unexplainable, unforgivable, and criminal."

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met with leaders from the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim, the opposition party released a statement attacking the government.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to declare, "Manipur flames. The European Union Parliament examines a domestic issue in India. The Prime Minister has been silent on both! Rafale, meanwhile, "gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade," he continued.—Inputs from Agencies