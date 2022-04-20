In Yogi's Regime, UP Turning Into Investment-Friendly State: Shah

Lucknow: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make India a five trillion dollar economy seems not so far away, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made Uttar Pradesh an investment-friendly state.

Inaugurating investment ceremony to lay the foundation of over 250 projects worth over Rs 65,000 crores, Mr Shah said Mr Adityanath has done a commendable task by signing MoUs for over Rs 1.25 cr of investments in just one year.

"Like Prime Minister's path to Parliament goes from UP, similarly the path to achieve five trillion dollar economy will also pass from UP when the state will achieve one trillion dollar economy in next five years time, "he claimed.

Mr Shah said when Mr Adityanath was made the CM of the state, everyone had a doubt on his capabilities as he was inexperienced in administration and a 'sanyasi'. "But his working style along with commitment and dedication has vindicated our decision," he said.

The Union Home Minister claimed that Mr Adityanath has also improved the law and order in the state which was earlier a hindrance in industrial growth.

Moreover, the BJP government in the state also ended the nexus between the bureaucracy and the politicians, he claimed.

Mr Shah disclosed that Central government is giving more funds to UP to complete its projects and invite industrialists and others to invest in the state. "The 13th Finance Commission had given UP Rs 3.30 lakh cr but in the Modi regime, the 14th Finance Commission granted a record amount of Rs 8.80 lakh cr. All the projects taken up by the state government will be completed on time," he stated. UNI