In yet another jolt to the BJP, its MLA moves to TMC

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): On a day, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced bypolls in three vacant seats in West Bengal, namely Bhawanipore, Samserganj and Jangipur, yet another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP turncoat joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday.

The BJP MLA from Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district, Soumen Roy joined back to the ruling party, which he had left prior to the announcement of assembly election in West Bengal.

The saffron party in Bengal is losing their leaders in a trickle-down effect. With the ‘ghar wapsi’ of Roy, the BJP now has 71 members in the assembly, down from 77, when the results were announced.

One of the major leaders to switch ranks was Mukul Roy, the legislator from Krishnanagar Uttar seat, who won the 2021 elections on a BJP ticket.

Roy, who used to be a TMC heavyweight before switching to the BJP decided to return to his parent party just after the results were announced. His return to the Trinamool was expected to trigger a wave of defections from the saffron camp with the TMC chief

Mamata Banerjee even said that she can consider returning those turncoats, who had adopted a “soft line” in their criticism of the state government after joining the BJP.

Soumen Roy is the third MLA to defect to the TMC this week, with Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh and Bagda MLA Biswajit Das too walking the same path.

Talking about his switch over Roy said that even though he had defected to BJP earlier, his heart and soul always remained with the Trinamool.

“There is no place to work in the BJP for which I am returning to my old party. The way the TMC and its chief Mamata Banerjee is working for the development of the state I want to be a part of it. Didi had worked a lot for North Bengal,” said Soumen.

Soumen Roy, who started his political career with the student wing of the TMC, said his love for Didi is “unconditional”.

“BJP culture is not what Bengal stands for. They are trying to divide West Bengal,” added Roy.

Interestingly on June 16, Alipurduar BJP MP John Barla citing bad infrastructure had demanded separate statehood of North Bengal. Soon after his demand several North Bengal MLAs and even the BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that John’s call is “legitimate”.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that soon he will take action under ‘Anti-defection Law’.

Adhikari had earlier issued notices to the MLAs who left the party and said he will press for their disqualification from the assembly.

Meanwhile, after the date of bypoll for Bhowanipore constituency was announced, chief minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her North Bengal trip from September 5-9 and said she will visit the areas after the bypoll.