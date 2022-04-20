In Vitro Fertilization Facility Now Available At AIIMS Rishikesh

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) facility is now available at AIIMS Rishikesh. AIIMS Rishikesh is the first government health institute in Uttarakhand where this facility has been started.In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproduction technique where an egg is combined with sperm, in a lab to produce an embryo. The process involves stimulating a female patient’s ovaries with hormonal medications, removal of eggs from ovaries (ovum pickup), and letting sperm fertilize them in a culture medium in a laboratory. After the fertilized egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for 2–5 days, it is inserted (Embryo Transfer) in the same or another person's uterus, to establish a successful pregnancy. This treatment is used in couples with female factor infertility tubal damage, endometriosis, poor ovarian reserve, PCOS, etc) or male factor (abnormal semen parameters, etc), or both.Professor Arvind Rajwanshi, Director AIIMS inaugurated the IVF Center in the Gynecology Department of the Institute. Almost 15 % of couples face infertility, which carries with it a great degree of social stigma, taboo, and psych-social effects. IVF center at AIIMS Rishikesh will provide a ray of hope for the unfortunate couples, in Uttarakhand and nearby towns who have been struggling to have their children.Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academics said that IVF is an expensive treatment and now middle strata couples will be able to avail themselves of this facility at much lesser prices. Professor Ashwani Kumar Dalal Medical Superintendent AIIMS said that with this facility it is possible to manage both male and female factor infertility.Giving information about this, Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and in Incharge of IVF Center at AIIMS Rishikesh said that her department has been managing couples with infertility for the last 4 years. This includes workup of the infertile couple, ovulation induction, follicular monitoring, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries for infertility. She said that the construction of the IVF facility at AIIMS Rishikesh is now complete. Her department would provide this facility to women up to 45 years and for men up to 50 years according to the Indian Council of Medical Research Guideline (ICMR).Dr. Latika Chawla, Nodal Officer of IVF Center said about the facilities available in the center that the Andrology Lab has started functioning in the IVF Center and the facility of Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) is also available in the center. Apart from this, the IVF-ICSI facility has also been started. She said that in the future, AIIMS Rishikesh would also treat couples who require donor gametes. During the program, Professor UB Mishra from Hospital Administration, Senior AO Shashikant Sharma, Financial Advisor Commandant PK Mishra, Professor Shalini Rajaram, Dr. Anupama Bahadur, Dr. Kavita Khoiwal, and Dr. Amrita Gaurav were present.