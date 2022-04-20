In view of ever increasing number of covid patients, AIIMS reserves 80 beds for them

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In view of the ever increasing number of covid patients, AIIMS has reserved 80 beds for the treatment of covid patients. Currently 57 covid patients are admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. The number of covid patients increases almost three times during a week.

For this, AIIMS has made changes in some arrangements. These include changes in OPD times in addition to reserving beds for covid patients.

Giving information prof. UB Mishra the Dean of AIIMS Hospital Administration said that during the last one week, covid patients admitted to AIIMS for treatment have increased almost three times. On 1st April, this number was only stable till 16, which has reached 57 on 9th April. Professor Mishra said that 80 beds have been reserved in AIIMS for covid patients in view of the growing alarming situation of covid infection. These include 20 beds with ICU facilities. This number will be increased if the need arises. He said that the speed of covid sampling has also picked up in the last week for test. Statistics show that 791 samples of covid were taken at AIIMS on 1 April. Out of these 21 samples were positive. Whereas on April 9, out of 1468 samples taken, 80 samples are positive.

Harish Thapliyal, PRO AIIMS said that special guidelines have been received by the Central and State Governments in the case of covid infection. In compliance with this, the time of OPD in AIIMS has been reduced to prevent covid infection. The registration time in the OPD was from 8 am to 12 am. Now the registration of OPD patients will be done till 11 am instead of 12 noon.