In video: Marvel revives Fantastic Four comic book, to release today

Washington DC: Marvel Entertainment, on Tuesday, released a promotional video teasing the revival of 'Fantastic Four's comic book, titled as 'Fantastic Four No. 1."

Taking to Twitter, Marvel uploaded a video about the 'Fantastic Four' comic book, writing, "A new tale begins for Marvel's first family when "Fantastic Four" #1 hits comic shops this Wednesday, featuring an all-new story from superstar creators Dan Slott and @sara_pichelli!"

Speaking about the revival of Fantastic Four Dan Slott, in the video says, "One of the strengths of Stan and Jack is that you never knew what you were going to get in Fantastic Four. You're always seeing new worlds, you're always seeing new ideas."