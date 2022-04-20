In Uttarakhand, 19-Year-Old Student Becomes Chief Minister For A Day

Dehradun: Shrishti Goswami, a 19-year-old girl, was designated as one-day Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on the occasion of National Girl Child day on Sunday.



Speaking on the development, Ms Goswami's elated parents said, "Today we feel very proud, every daughter can achieve a milestone, we just need to support them. We want to thank the government a lot for considering our daughter worthy of this."

"Never stop supporting your daughters. In today's time, daughters can achieve everything. This should be an example for everyone. If she can achieve this milestone, every other daughter is capable of doing so. We are thankful to Trivendra Singh Rawat for giving Srishti this opportunity," said Praveen Puri, Srishti Goswami's father.

Talking about the opportunity, Srishti Goswami told ANI, "I am happy that I have got the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister on National Girl Child Day. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Also, I will be going through the presentations of various departments and will present my suggestions to them. My suggestions will prioritise girl child-centric issues."





The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

—ANI



