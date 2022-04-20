In Uttar Pradesh, Muslim Family Converts To Hinduism To 'Spur Police Into Action'

Baghpat: Upset over police treating his son's 'unnatural death' as suicide rather than a murder, a Muslim man has embraced Hinduism along with 12 of his family members, according to officials here.

Akhtar, a resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, has submitted an affidavit to the sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to voluntary change of religion, officials said.

Mr. Akhtar later told reporters that he felt the change might spur police to "properly investigate his son's murder". Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar confirmed that the family members said they had changed their religion as they were not satisfied with the police probe into the death of Mr. Akhtar's son. The family changed their religion amid requisite religious rituals, including a 'hawan', said Yuva Hindu Vahini (Bharat) state chief Shaukendra Khokhar on Tuesday. SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said he received information about some members of the Muslim community changing their religion. "The matter is being looked into," he said.