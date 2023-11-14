Muzaffarnagar (The Hawk): On Tuesday morning, a truck and the car carrying the passengers collided in this district of Uttar Pradesh, killing six people.
The incident reportedly occurred on National Highway-58.
The incident occurred while the victims were traveling from Delhi to Haridwar.
It is reported that all of the deceased was a Shahdara resident.
More information is awaited.
In UP, a car and truck collide, killing six people
Pankaj Sharma
November14/ 2023Last Updated:
Muzaffarnagar (The Hawk): On Tuesday morning, a truck and the car carrying the passengers collided in this district of Uttar Pradesh, killing six people.