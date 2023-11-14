    Menu
    In UP, a car and truck collide, killing six people

    National Highway-58 accident

    Muzaffarnagar (The Hawk): On Tuesday morning, a truck and the car carrying the passengers collided in this district of Uttar Pradesh, killing six people.

    The incident reportedly occurred on National Highway-58.

    The incident occurred while the victims were traveling from Delhi to Haridwar.

    It is reported that all of the deceased was a Shahdara resident.

    More information is awaited. 

