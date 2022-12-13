In UP, 19 charged with selling government-owned land using forged documentation

Lucknow (The Hawk): In connection with an alleged bogus sale document of government land in Gomti Nagar, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has filed four police reports (FIRs) against 19 individuals, among them three clerks.

The value of the four properties exceeds Rs 3 crore.

Additional Secretary, LDA, Madhvesh Kumar filed the FIR against the three accused clerks, Ramanand Ram, Alok Nath, and Kuldeep Kumar.

Ritu Agrawal, Girja Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Shesh Mani, Tara Devi, Neeraj Singh, Indrajit Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Mohammad Wasim, Hari Bahadur Singh, Vijay Pal Singh, Vinay Singh, Santram Maurya, Jeet Bahadur, Nitin Katiyar, and Bhagwati Prasad are among the additional defendants.

All of them have been detained on suspicion of participating in a criminal conspiracy, forging valuable security, forging documents to induce the surrender of property, forging documents to induce fraud, and other offences.

Officials claim that the three clerks sold government land to individuals who required it to construct homes in collaboration with real estate agents.

"Real estate was sold for less than the circular rate. The clerks assisted in the creation of bogus documents and updated the LDA online system with them "added the official.

The clerk is the subject of an internal investigation of a departmental decision.

(Inputs from Agencies)