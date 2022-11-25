In the semifinals of the Men's World Team Chess Championship, India lost to Uzbekistan

Jerusalem (The Hawk): Uzbekistan, which won the Chess Olympiad last year, beat India in the semifinals of the Men's World Team Chess Championship with a 2-2 tie and a 2.5-1.5 win. Javokhir Sindarov beat Nihal Sarin and Nodirbek Yakubboev beat Vidit Gujrathi to help Uzbekistan get to the final.

China also made it to the final of the tournament in Jerusalem, which will be played on Sunday.

In the first match of the double-header semifinal, China and Spain tied 2-2. In the second match, Lu Shanglei and Bai Jinshi beat Jaime Santos Latasa and Alexei Shirov, respectively, to help China win 3-1.

Along with the double finals later on Friday, Spain and India will play each other twice to decide who will finish third in the tournament, which is being run by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

