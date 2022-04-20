In The Absence Of Adequate Addressal Of Radicalization And Terrorism In South Asia, Objectives Of The SCO Will Remain Mere Illusions-II

EFSAS Study

To illustrate, by signing in 2018 the $5 billion S-400 Air Defence Missile deal with Russia, India demonstrated its commitment to the relationship with Kremlin, despite the threat of sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). In a similar fashion, as analysed by Dr. Petr Topychkanov, Senior Researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and an expert on South Asia and Nuclear Proliferation, despite rumours and unsubstantiated statements on behalf of Russian officials about Moscow's involvement in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – Beijing's pilot project of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – such scenario remains highly unlikely considering that the CPEC goes through the disputed territory of Gilgit Baltistan, part of Jammu & Kashmir, Russia would not like to get into. In addition, as Dr. Topychkanov elaborated in his interview with EFSAS, considering that the CPEC encompasses various sectors of the Pakistani economy, Russia recognizes the difficulty in being part in any economic project in the country, which would be part of the wider CPEC umbrella. Nevertheless, Russia still acknowledges the vast economic opportunities of its potential cooperation with Pakistan, visible from its bids for the RuPak Railway line via Afghanistan and numerous other infrastructural and energy endeavours, yet the Kremlin remains sensitive to the plight of New Delhi and delicately attempts not to get associated with the Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Having said that, Russia finds itself in a conundrum; for how long will the country be able to maintain its, somewhat, silent policy vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir, and especially regarding growing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and fundamentalism in the region. The more, when India, China and Pakistan are all, currently members of the SCO, which declares as its major objectives, the design and implementation of effective counter-terrorism strategies and assurance of peace and security among its members. For those purposes, the SCO even established a specific body responsible for the coordination of relevant counter-terrorism activities and intelligence sharing, called the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS). Joint military exercises between member States have been also regularly carried out with the purposes of fostering cooperation and coordination against violent extremism, separatism and terrorism, and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Although in the Central Asian Republics, RATS has proven to be largely successful in terms of thwarting terrorist activities and fighting cross-border extremist organisations, its performance in the region of South Asia appears to be rather poor. As Alexey Kupriyanov, Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and Research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has argued:

"The experience of the past 18 months has shown that while RATS worked smoothly in the "group of six" format, it was entirely unfit to coordinate the activities of the national security services of India and Pakistan, which openly accused each other of supporting terrorism. Essentially, the issue of terrorist groups being active in South Asia was taken off RATS' table. On the one hand, this allowed both the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and the SCO as a whole to avoid paralysis during another flareup of the India–Pakistan crisis. On the other hand, it called into question its value as a body coordinating the anti-terrorist activities of all the SCO member states. The national security services of India and Pakistan proved unable to latch onto the "Shanghai spirit" that is often mention in connection with the SCO, and it would be difficult to expect things to develop otherwise: essentially, these two states are locked in a permanent war with each other".

As a matter of fact, during the latest SCO Summit in Bishkek, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience arguing that countries which support terrorism should be held accountable and isolated, clearly hinting at Pakistan. The two countries did not hold any formal meetings, apart from exchanging the usual 'pleasantries' on the side-lines of the Summit. Following the Pulwama attack in February 2019, when the Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammed killed more than 40 members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force in the Indian administered part of Jammu & Kashmir, various security experts and government officials raised the opinion that the SCO could act as the best platform for defusing Indo-Pak tensions and facilitating peace-talks between the two nuclear-armed enemies, yet unfortunately any such scenario did not materialise. In return, it proved that until and unless RATS restructures its activities and methodologies, in order to tackle the endemic radicalization and terrorism in South Asia, the SCO's objectives in the region will remain mere illusions. In contrast to the current US foreign policy under the Trump administration which has largely shown America's lack of reliability vis-à-vis the Eurasian region, Zbigniew Brzezinski, a Polish-American political scientist and geostrategist, who served as US National Security Advisor in the administration of President Jimmy Carter, once concluded, "Eurasia is the chessboard on which the struggle for global primacy will be played".

His words reverberate the truth of today, with the current global superpowers contending for influence and ascendancy in the region.