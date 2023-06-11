In swipe at Congress and DMK, Shah dubs them '2G,3G, 4G' parties

Vellore: On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress and DMK for their alleged dynastic politics and corruption by labelling them "2G, 3G, 4G" parties and saying that the people of Tamil Nadu should give their vote to a "son of the soil" instead.

At a public rally to celebrate the accomplishments of the BJP-led NDA government over the past nine years, he criticised the two main opposition parties in Delhi for their stance against the repeal of Article 370 and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "uniting Kashmir" with India with a single pen stroke.

It's all about 2G, 3G, and 4G with Congress and the DMK. I'm not referring to the 2G scheme (including spectrum allocation). "2G stands for two generations, 3G for three, and 4G for four," he explained.

Two generations of the Maran family in the DMK have been engaged in corruption. Corruption has been passed down through three generations of the Karunanidhi family. A 4G family is the Gandhis. Shah remarked, "Rahul Gandhi is the fourth generation, and they've been in power for four generations.

He argued that it was time to "throw out 2G, 3G, 4G and give the power in Tamil Nadu to a son of the soil."

He presented the question to the gathering, "if Kashmir is ours or not," and added that both the Congress and the DMK were against repealing the provision of the constitution that granted Jammu and Kashmir a unique status.

Both the Congress and the DMK opposed repealing it. According to Shah, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended Article 370 and unified Kashmir with India with a single stroke of his pen on August 5, 2019.

Shah met with BJP officials from Tamil Nadu, including K Annamalai, the party's state president, earlier that day in Chennai.—Inputs from Agencies