IN-SPACe To Regulate Private Sector, Prioritise Launch Manifest

Chennai: The proposed Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will be a single window nodal agency for enabling and regulating space activities and usage of ISRO facilities and assets by the private sector.

It will also prioritise the rocket/satellite launch manifest, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Central government decided to set up IN-SPACe in order to encourage the private sector's participation in the space field and also enable a level playing field for it. According to ISRO, IN-SPACe will be an independent nodal agency with its own cadre under Department of Space for enabling and regulating space activities and usage of ISRO facilities by the private sector.

IN-SPACe will also draw up an integrated launch manifest considering the requirements for ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) - the commercial arm of the Space Department - and the private sector based on priorities and readiness level. It will permit and oversee the activities of private sector, including building of launch vehicles and satellites and providing space-based services as per the definition of space activities; sharing of space infrastructure and premises under the control of ISRO with due considerations to ongoing activities; and establishment of temporary facilities within premises under ISRO control based on safety norms and feasibility assessment

Establishment of new space infrastructure and facilities by private sector in pursuance of space activities based on safety norms and other statutory guidelines and necessary clearances; initiation of launch campaign and launch, based on readiness of launch vehicle and spacecraft systems, ground and user segments; and building, operation and control of spacecraft for registration as Indian satellite by private sector and all the associated infrastructure for the same, will also come under it. It will also oversee all usage of spacecraft data and rolling out of space based services and all the associated infrastructure for the same.

The proposed body IN-SPACe will work out a suitable mechanism for promotion and hand holding, sharing of technology and expertise to encourage participation of private sector in space activities.

In order to carry out the space activities, capital-intensive, high-technology facilities will be required by private sector. These facilities, spread across various ISRO Centres, shall be permitted for use by them. The nodal agency will also permit establishment of facilities by the private sector within ISRO premises.

IN-SPACe will also work out a suitable mechanism to offer sharing of technology, expertise and facilities on free of cost wherever feasible or at reasonable cost basis to promote the private sector. The marketing, sharing and dissemination of remote sensing data shall be governed by the Remote Sensing Policy. Each application requiring examination as per new policy will be examined and permitted by IN-SPACE factoring legal and security aspects.

The decision of IN-SPACe shall be final and binding on all stakeholders, including ISRO. Private players will not be required to seek separate permission from the ISRO. A multi-disciplinary review and assessment mechanism comprising of four Directorates for technical, legal, safety & security, monitoring & promotion and will assist IN-SPACe in carrying out its functions.