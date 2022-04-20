In regret for slapping brother, girl ends life in UP

Agra: Filled with remorse, for slapping her five-year-old brother, a ten-year-old girl ended her life by suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl fought with her younger brother and then slapped him on Saturday evening.

The following day, on Sunday, the girl hanged herself inside the house.

The elder sister, who worked in a garments shop in the village, was not at home at that time.

The girl lived with her elder sister and two younger siblings in the Pratap Pura village of the Fatehabad Tehsil of Agra. They had lost their mother recently, while their father disappeared several years back.

Psychiatrists say that this could be a case of suicide due to fear of being beaten by an elder for some mistake.

In this particular case, the girl was probably afraid that she would be beaten by her elder sister if she learnt about the fight she had with her younger brother.

It could also be a case of the girl going under a sub-clinical depressive state which may manifest itself in times of extensive stress and result in such cases.

The police spokesman said that the body had been sent for post mortem but no complaint had been received.

