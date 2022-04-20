In race to 270, Trump campaign turns on legal firehose (Ld)

New York: Facing projected losses in do or die battlegrounds, the Donald Trump campaign is going 360 degree legal.

Bring it on is the Biden camp mood. "We feel good about where we are," Biden said, reflecting the upbeat spirit after the long, wild slog of election night.

In Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Trump team lawyers are storming right in.

The math is down to the wire now -- Biden 248, Trump 214 at 4 p.m. EST (2:30 a.m. IST).

By late afternoon Wednesday, Wisconsin and Maine were called for Biden, taking his tally to 248 in the slow march towards 270 electoral votes.

By that time, Biden had pulled ahead in Michigan too.

The Trump campaign lost no time in filing a lawsuit on Wednesday in a Michigan state court demanding access to locations where ballots are being counted in one of the still undecided states that could become pivotal in deciding the US election winner.

Trump has asked for a temporary halt to counting until it gets "meaningful access" to review ballots which have been processed.

The Trump camp said it is suing to stop the Pennsylvania vote count over "lack of transparency".

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said lawyers would "immediately" ask for a Wisconsin recount.

There is also a pending Republican appeal at the Supreme Court over whether Pennsylvania can count mail-in ballots that arrive between Wednesday and Friday.

All of this is happening as multiple states which will be decisive in the final count are working to finish counting a record number of votes which came in the mail this year.

—IANS