In Punjab, four car-borne ladies are accused of kidnapping and abusing a man sexually

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A man who works as a labourer in a leather industry in Punjab's Jalandhar city was allegedly kidnapped by four ladies, all in their early 20s, under the guise of requesting an address before being sexually assaulted. The victim, however, has not filed a police report.

The victim stated that while he was showing the women the address, the women knocked him out and kidnapped him.

He claimed that after having some chemical sprayed in his eyes, he was kidnapped in a white automobile.

He was later abandoned in the middle of the night in a remote area.

The man said that he had not reported the crime to the police.

He did, in fact, describe how the crime was committed to the local media.

IANS, however, is unable to confirm the validity of the victim's footage. Even senior police authorities advised him to report any sexual abuse to the police if it occurred.

The victim said in an interview with a local newspaper that his wife had asked him not to complain.

He claimed that the four car-borne women's kidnapping was carried out for sex abuse.

One of the girls inquired about an address that was scribbled on a slip as the car came to a stop. One of them apparently sprayed something in his eyes as he was reading the address, leaving him blinded.

He claimed that the women led him to a remote area where they drugged him.

(Inputs from Agencies)