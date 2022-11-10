In Punjab, a Dera adherent who was accused of sacrilege was killed

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Pradeep Singh, a disciple of Dera Sacha Sauda and a suspect in the theft and sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, was shot dead by five unknown individuals on two motorbikes in Kotkapura, Punjab, as he was about to open his business.

His shooter was also hit by bullets.

On June 1, 2015, Singh was allegedly involved in the theft of "bir" from a gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. Security was given while he was out on bail.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into instances including the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and the unrest that followed in the state where the police force was alleged to have overreached and caused the deaths of two individuals.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, pleaded with the populace to uphold tranquilly.

"Nobody will be permitted to agitate Punjab's tranquilly. strict directives to the civil and police authorities to preserve the state's peace and serenity, "In a statement, he said.

The former Chief Minister, Prakash Singh Badal, and the former DGP, Sumedh Singh Saini, were put on trial by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), who presided over the commission established by the previous Congress government to investigate the alleged incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police shooting of protesters.

He also criticised the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, whose leader and self-described godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison term for raping two of his followers and a life sentence for the murder of a journalist, for the sacrilegious occurrence.

On the publication of his 423-page book, "The Sacrilege," which is based on his investigation while leading the government-established panel, Justice Singh made these remarks in January.

The SIT recently questioned Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and his father over the Kotkapura firing case and the issue of sacrilege.

(Inputs from Agencies)