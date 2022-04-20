In poll-bound Bengal, anti-incumbency maximum against Mamata regime

New Delhi: The anti-incumbency factor in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry is working maximum against the incumbent governments, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

Around 27 per cent of the respondents appeared to be dissatisfied with the Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal, followed by 21 per cent against the Congress-led government in Puducherry where it is in an alliance with the DMK.

As many as 18 per cent of the respondents were found not happy with the AIDMK government in Tamil Nadu while 13 per cent of the respondents in Assam seemed displeased with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government there, the survey found.

Meanwhile, the anti-incumbency factor in Kerala was found maximum against the Central government. According to the survey, around 40 per cent of the respondents in Kerala seemed dissatisfied with the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre while 20 per cent of the people are displeased with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led.

Meanwhile, the survey also pointed out that a staggering share of voters in Puducherry are not pleased with the performance of incumbent Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy. Around 39 per cent of the respondents said that they are 'not at all satisfied' with Narayanswamy, while nearly 45 per cent respondents said that they are 'not at all satisfied' with the functioning of the state government.

Tamil Nadu followed Puducherry where 31 per cent of the respondents said that they are not at all satisfied with current CM E. Palaniswami, while 32 per cent cent respondents said that they are not at all satisfied with the functioning of state governance.

—IANS



