    In Mukherjee Nagar, Rahul talks to UPSC and SSC candidates

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited students in the Mukherjee Nagar neighbourhood who are studying for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission exams.

    A Gujarat court in Surat had already denied Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case involving his "Modi surname" statement the day before he met with the youngsters.

    Rahul Gandhi was spotted at Mukherjee Nagar, sitting on a chair by the roadside with the students and talking to them about their hopes and worries.—Inputs from Agencies

