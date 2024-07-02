In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged, says Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

In his maiden speech as opposition leader, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading violence and hatred, drawing strong rebuttals from the Treasury benches.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after several portions of his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday were expunged on the orders of the Speaker.

"In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth cannot be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth," Rahul Gandhi told reporters on Tuesday.

"They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," the Congress MP said.

Several portions of Gandhi's maiden speech in Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition on Monday were expunged on the orders of the Speaker after his remarks against the central government drew criticism from Treasury benches.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech in the lower house, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. He also targeted the government over the NEET row, the Agnipath scheme, Manipur violence and minorities among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh among others stood up to express their protest and rebut the Congress MP's remarks.

The BJP leaders accused the Congress MP "of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent." The Congress hit back with counter-allegations against the Modi government.

PM Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi during his speech. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," the Prime Minister said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Among the portions of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech that got expunged were his accusations against the BJP, stating that the party was treating minorities unfairly and perpetrating violence. Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

—ANI