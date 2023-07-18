In major reshuffle, 29 officers appointed as joint secretaries in central govt departments

New Delhi: As part of a massive bureaucratic overhaul, the Centre on Tuesday nominated 29 senior officers to the position of joint secretary in several central government agencies.

Vyasan R., an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the Nagaland cadre, has been promoted to the position of joint secretary (JS) in the PMO. He has recently became director of the PMO.

The position of joint secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been given to Sanket S Bhondve, who was previously the private secretary (PS) to Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari.—Inputs from Agencies