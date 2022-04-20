In Major Breakthrough BSF Seizes 11 Pakistani Fishing Boats In Gujarat

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): During late afternoon on Wednesday, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was reported in general area Harami Nalla in Bhuj, Gujarat. DIG BSF Bhuj immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread over almost 300 square kilometers. GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier reached Kutch early on Thursday morning from Gandhinagar and is personally monitoring the massive search operation.

Sources said that the Border Security Force has so far seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats and three groups of commandos have been air dropped by air force helicopter from three different directions. The Indian commandos are closing in on where the Pakistanis are hiding. Extreme marshy areas, mangroves and tidal waters are making the task of the troops challenging. The operation is in progress till the time of reporting.

This is the second attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate or smuggle goods and explosives into India. On Wednesday, the BSF troops fired upon a Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur Sector in Punjab. The paramilitary recovered 4kg RDX, a pistol and bomb-making items from the area.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force’s South Bengal Frontier troops from the border outpost of Ranghat apprehended three persons, including a tout, illegally entering the Indian territory in the border area of Nadia district on Wednesday.

The South Bengal Frontier troops, a day before, on Wednesday apprehended an Indian truck driver on the basis of inputs at ICP Petrapole. Huge amount of foreign currency was recovered from the truck driver.

The jawans of 179 Battalion, Sector Kolkata undertook a special vehicle checking operation inside ICP Petrapole when the search team intercepted a suspicious truck (Reg No WB 23 B 0737) carrying export goods from India to Bangladesh near the railway crossing in the presence of a BSF gazetted officer, company commander and other independent witnesses and the driver. During the search, three packets wrapped in white tape along with newspaper were found hidden near the fuel tank of the truck. Foreign currency of US$ 30,000 was recovered on opening the recovered packets. The total value of the seized foreign currency, truck and the goods (grapes) loaded in it was estimated at Rs 46,03,455. Border Security Force troops soon seized the truck and also took the truck driver into custody for questioning.

The apprehended truck driver has been identified as Amal Mandal, 25, from Gaighata, North 24-Parganas, West Bengal.