In Lockdown, Hanumangarhi Temple Priest Performs Kanyadan

Ayodhya: While the nationwide lockdown has forced many to shift their marriages plans, there are some who decided to tie the knot even during the lockdown. An interesting case has come to light from Ayodhya where a couple got married in absence of their parents and the ''kanyadaan'' was performed by none other than the head priest of Hanumangarhi temple Acharya Raju Das.



Speaking to IANS, Raju Das said, "The couple were set to get married on May 18. However, their parents could not attend the marriage on the same day due to the nationwide lockdown."

He said the parents were denied permission from the district administration to travel to Ayodhya.

He said, the bridegroom Upendra Singh a.k.a. Little, a resident of Poora Bazar in Devgarh, came to the temple here along with the bride, Pooja, a resident of Basti district. After arriving at the temple premises, they informed us that their parents were unable to come due to the lockdown.

Raju Das said, "After sensing the seriousness of the matter, I took the mobile numbers of their parents and called them up." "I spoke to girl''s father Dayanand ji and boy''s father Bhism Sen Singh on phone and when they gave their consent for the marriage, I myself performed the rituals of the marriage," he said.

The marriage rituals were carried in the Hanumat Yagyashala of Hanumangarhi temple.

"However, as girl''s father was not available due to the lockdown, I myself performed the ''Kanyadaan'' for the bride," the priest said.

He said, along with the bride, her sister-in-law was also present at the temple for the wedding ceremony. After performing the rituals, I gave them blessings for a happy conjugal life, he said.

Acharya Raju Das has led from the front to help the needy during the lockdown in the district. He, on many occasions provided food and ration to the people residing in the migrant shelter camps in Ayodhya and also has been providing food to the stray animals. --IANS



