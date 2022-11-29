In Kurukshetra, President Murmu inaugurates the International Gita Mahotsav

Kurukshetra (The Hawk): President Droupadi Murmu officially launched the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) — 2022 on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the sacred location of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, on the first day of a two-day visit to Haryana.

Later, the President did a yagna close to the idol of Lord Shri Krishna's chariot, which is located in Purushottampura Bagh, and gave flowers on the religious text Gita.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, and governor Bandaru Dattatraya were also present.

The Gita Shilp Udyan, constructed in Purushottam Bagh for the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, was officially opened by President Murmu.

An effort has been made at the Gita Shilp Udyan to provide a glimpse of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations as well as many other major facets of Indian culture.

Beautiful sculptures have been contributed by twenty-one artisans from the different states, including Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Assam.

The craftsmen carved blocks of black marble to create the sculptures, which range in weight from 5 to 12 tonnes. All of the sculptures were made with themes from the Mahabharata in mind. These lovely sculptures were created with the assistance of the Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Hriday Kaushal, and other up-and-coming artists.

The sculptures have served as witnesses to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, and this effort has not only brought the state's young artists exceptional acclaim on a global scale, but it has also brought the rapidly extinct art of modern sculptures back to life.

Haryana's pride and honour are being raised by this incredible modern art, which has been around for millennia.

During the IGM — 2022, Shilp Udyan has become as a major tourist destination.

The President gave three important projects to the state, including the first-of-its-kind Nirogi Haryana, a health checkup programme for Antyodaya families, the foundation stone for Sirsa Medical College, and the e-ticketing system for the state's roads, making the International Gita Mahotsav — 2022 more memorable for Haryanavis.

Later, she took part in the International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University's Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan. The lecture is one of many ongoing events taking place during IGM — 2022 in Kurukshetra.

In the presence of Governor Dattatraya, Chief Minister Khattar, and other dignitaries, the President virtually launched these projects while at the seminar.

(Inputs from Agencies)