In Key Outreach Jaishankar Provides 'Accurate Understanding' Of J&K To Canada

Ottawa: Amid international criticism over the Modi government's communication clampdown in the Kashmir valley and detention of top political leaders since the scrapping of Article 370, the Modi government on Friday reached out to Canada on the same.

"Underlined the importance of respecting our national integrity and unity. Discussed the challenge of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Provided an accurate understanding of Jammu & Kashmir," External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne. He met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also.

"Thank PM Justin Trudeau for a cordial meeting. We agreed to raise the quality of our relationship and chart a path for the next five years. Will also work closely in the global arena," Dr Jaishankar tweeted.

The Minister is on a two-day visit to Canada.

"Glad to engage with my Canadian counterpart FM Champagne early in our respective tenures. Thank him for his warm welcome and gracious hospitality....Did a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties and discussed opportunities for more productive collaborations in different sectors. Exchanged views on a number of global and regional issues," he tweeted.

Both sides also recognised the significance of people-to-people links to "our larger relationship", he said. According to the Canadian foreign ministry, Canada's exports to India hit about 3.2 billion US dollars in 2018 while imports reached about 3.9 billion US dollars.

Dr Jaishankar's visit is expected to improve the relations between two countries and comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India last year. "Canada and India enjoy a close relationship anchored in a shared commitment to democracy as well as close people-to-people ties," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. UNI