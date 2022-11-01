In K'taka, the RSS used BJP leaders as its spokespeople: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Karnataka (The Hawk): Opposition leader Siddaramaiah launched a stinging attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling BJP in Karnataka on Monday, saying the RSS had converted state BJP politicians into its mouthpieces.

Siddaramaiah told reporters here that the BJP is running a factory of lies, with the RSS at the helm.

"The RSS is advising BJP politicians on how to target me," he claimed.

State Transport Minister B. Sriramulu is repeating what the RSS teaches, according to Siddaramaiah, who also called state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel a "joker" who has "not participated in any struggle or agitation."

"It has been established that the ruling BJP is a 40% government." To hide their mistakes, BJP leaders are showering journalists with presents. The presents are given in order to keep their scandals hidden. "A judicial investigation should be launched into the incident," Siddaramaiah remarked.

"When former BJP Rajya Sabha member Rama Jois challenged backward class reservation in court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM B.S. "Yediyurappa remained tight-lipped, despite the fact that they were the ones discussing about OBC reservation," the Congress leader remarked.

