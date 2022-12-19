In K'taka Assembly, BJP displays Veer Savarkar's portrait amid uproar

Belagavi (The Hawk): In spite of a protest by the opposition Congress, the ruling BJP in Karnataka presented a picture of liberation hero Veer Savarkar on Monday in the Assembly hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Seven liberation warriors' portraits, including Savarkar's, were hung in the Assembly hall. The Congress leaders and lawmakers were not present for the ceremony.

On the occasion were Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Minister of Law J. Madhuswamy, Minister of Water Resources Govind Karjol, among others.

All four of the Assembly's doors were reportedly shut during the unveiling ceremony to prevent any mishaps.

N. Ravikumar, a BJP MLC, reacted negatively to the resistance from the Congress by stating, "The liberation struggle was not solely led by the Congress leaders and Nehru.

A whole generation of revolutionaries in the nation were inspired by Veer Savarkar. Where else would his photo be shown if not in the Legislative Assembly, Parliament, and public areas? Inquiring, Ravikumar said.

Regarding the claim made by Congress that if Veer Savarkar's photograph was displayed, they would also have Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru, represented in the Assembly, Tipu Sultan was a zealot and a temple-destroyer, according to Ravikumar. He attempted to replace Kannada with Persian, and he was opposed to Kuvempu and Kempe Gowda's founding principles for Bengaluru (celebrated litterateur).

He declared, "Let alone Vidhana Soudha, we would not allow his photo to appear anywhere."

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that Congress leaders are currently protesting despite forgetting that Indira Gandhi issued the Veer Savarkar postal stamp. "We won't allow the image of Tipu Sultan to appear. He described him as a maniac.

BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa challenged the relationship between Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Karnataka in response to Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar's claim that there is no connection between Veer Savarkar and Karnataka.

"Shivakumar only has knowledge of Bengaluru Central Jail and Tihar Jail. He must learn about the harsh punishment meted out to freedom fighters in the Andaman Islands, according to Eshwarappa.

The installation of Savarkar's image will probably cause some difficulties during the winter session.

(Inputs from Agencies)