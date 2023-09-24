Soumitra Bose



New Delhi (The Hawk): In Jaipur...Wow...Rahul Gandhi, inimitable, irrevocable, irretrievable, inventing, insipid-no, imbibing, intoxicating-no, ingenious (no -Ve), ingenuous (no -Ve), innocent-personified, in full bloom enjoying "wild west like free-desert atmosphere of Rajasthan". Those who saw him "unobtrusive" unflinchingly pillion-riding admit, Rahul indeed is today's "leader" made for all seasons, all weather, all development, all consequences, all probables, all probabilities, all risks, all ventures...Of course, an inherent CongressPerson, but, he is, admit all, not at all partisan, narrow, communal and that's why, he has "genuine well-wishers, confidantes, even, lackeys in all parties without the slightest iota of any knowledge of their bosses, chieftains, lackeys, spies, hangers-on, info-gatherers, unabashedly reveal insiders to this correspondent. It is only natural thus, "Kal Ka Pradhan Mantri" Rahul Gandhi is 100% Bharat-acclimitised, agree in unison most in all parties, cliques No wonder: Wow to Rahul in Jaipur.