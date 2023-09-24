    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    In Jaipur...Wow

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    jaipur rahul

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk):     In Jaipur...Wow...Rahul Gandhi, inimitable, irrevocable, irretrievable, inventing, insipid-no, imbibing, intoxicating-no, ingenious (no -Ve), ingenuous (no -Ve), innocent-personified, in full bloom enjoying "wild west like free-desert atmosphere of Rajasthan". Those who saw him "unobtrusive" unflinchingly pillion-riding admit, Rahul indeed is today's "leader" made for all seasons, all weather, all development, all consequences, all probables, all probabilities, all risks, all ventures...Of course, an inherent CongressPerson, but, he is, admit all, not at all partisan, narrow, communal and that's why, he has "genuine well-wishers, confidantes, even, lackeys in all parties without the slightest iota of any knowledge of their bosses, chieftains, lackeys, spies, hangers-on, info-gatherers, unabashedly reveal insiders to this correspondent. It is only natural thus, "Kal Ka Pradhan Mantri" Rahul Gandhi is 100% Bharat-acclimitised, agree in unison most in all parties, cliques No wonder: Wow to Rahul in Jaipur. 

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Jaipur Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in