In his backyard Nandigram Suvendu fears for supporters' security

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Nandigram rally, called by Tamluk MP Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, made a statement of sorts.

The dais was shared by many BJP heavyweights. Noticeable among them were national vice-president Mukul Roy and new inductee Suvendu Adhikari. The two leaders, once part of the TMC, were also trusted lieutenants of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Both are now with the BJP. And both 'Chanakya' (as Kailash Vijayvargiya likes to call them) were responsible for catapulting Mamata to power in 2011.

National general secretary Vijayvargiya was also quick to ask if the CM, who had promised to jail the culprits of the Nandigram incident, had kept her word. He said IPS officer Satyajit Bandopadhyay, who was at the centre of Nandigram killings in 2007, joined the TMC, last month. He also named another IPS officer Arun Gupta, who was posted as the OSD to the CM and later given extension in service.

Worth pondering for the electorate!

In both his back-to-back mega rallies, on Thursday and Friday, at Tamluk and Nandigram, Suvendu had been drawing huge crowds. On Friday, his rally was also attended by party state secretary Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

The former state transport minister, Suvendu Adhikari, who recently defected to the saffron camp in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, had been scathing in his criticism of the workings of his former party. He has made no bones how his voice has been stifled within the party and how there are instances of dynastic politics, which is forcing making in the party turn away.

First to speak at the rally, Vijayvargiya said that he had been to many big rallies but never felt so much energy in the crowd and was quick to judge that the turnout seems to suggest that the change in regime in Bengal is sure to happen. He revoked memories of sacrifices people of Nandigram made during the earlier regimes.

And then he mentioned how the 'Bhaipo' (nephew) had been to a foreign trip with coal mafia Vinay Mishra, an extension to what Suvendu had talked about on Thursday at Tamluk.

But it was Suvendu, who spoke the last and also made a point. He said he will not give any speech as he wants to wrap up the event as early as possible. "I'm worried for your safety. I know how the people from Khejuri and Nandigram were harassed on your way to the venue. I want you to reach home before sunset. I will be stationed at the venue ensuring you all reach home safely," said the Tamluk MLA after there were sporadic incidents of trouble within the crowd, allegedly trying to disrupt the rally. Even Dilip Ghosh said that there were more than 1,000 people who were supposed to join the BJP today (Friday) but he is cancelling the formal event to avoid any untoward incident – a pointer to the fear among the saffron camp of violence erupting at the venue.



