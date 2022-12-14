In Guwahati, drugs worth Rs 14 crore were seized

Guwahati (The Hawk): In Guwahati, Assam Police reportedly confiscated a sizable quantity of drugs estimated to be worth Rs 14 crore, according to police.

According to a senior police officer, the drug seizure happened on Tuesday night, and Mirajaul Islam has been arrested on drug trafficking-related charges.

An operation was carried out by a group of Guwahati municipal police under the direction of Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak.

During the raid, police found 200 grammes of heroin and 50,000 yaba tablets in an ambulance.

According to Mahanta, the ambulance was travelling from the state of Manipur and had a Manipur registration number. The shipment of illegal goods was seized once the vehicle was stopped.

The police officer said, "We calculate that the market worth of these substances is 14.10 crore."

(Inputs from Agencies)