In Ghaziabad, three people killed while making reels on a railway track

Ghaziabad (The Hawk): In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, three young people—two men and a woman—died after being hit by a fast-moving Padmavat Express train.

According to preliminary investigation, the three had gone to the railroad track Wednesday to create reels near the Kallu Garhi railway gate of the Masuri police station area.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, and efforts were made to identify them.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the accident allegedly occurred between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station. The three had their cellphone flashlights turned on, which gave the loco pilot of the train, which was travelling from Ghaziabad to Moradabad, the idea that they were filming a video.

He claimed that despite repeatedly pressing the horn, the trio remained still.

One of the deceased's cell phones, according to the police, had a broken but functional display. Shakeel s/o Bashir, 25, a cab driver and resident of Masuri's Khacha Road, has been named as the victim.

The identities of the additional two fatalities are still unknown.

The station master informed them of the event, according to Dr. Iraj Raja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Rural Zone.

