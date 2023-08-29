In fight over goats, UP man bites owner’s private parts

Shahjahanpur: In a shockingly bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a man bit a portion of his neighbour's private parts after the latter's goats strayed into his compound and damaged some of his belongings.



The 31-year-old goat owner was admitted to a medical college in Shahjahanpur city, where his condition is reported as stable.



He sustained injuries and four stitches had to be put in place.

Both men have filed complaints at Roza police station.



The victim said: “I had a quarrel with my neighbour Ganga Ram Singh, 28, because of my goats and he pushed me to the ground and bit my private parts due to which I lost my consciousness. I approached police, but they initially refrained from registering an FIR.



“The pain is severe and I fear this injury may compromise my ability to lead a normal married life.”



SHO Roza police station Amit Pandey said: "After initial investigation and considering the medical report, we registered an FIR against Ganga Ram under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The victim was given treatment by the emergency medical officer in hospital.



"The doctor said injuries were external and there was no damage to any internal veins. The victim will recover over time and can live a normal life.”

—IANS