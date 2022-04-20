In fierce Bengal contest, Howrah shop has 'sweet' statuettes of PM Modi, Mamata

Howrah (West Bengal): The fierce political contest in Bengal has found a reflection in a sweet shop in Howrah. It has made 'sweet' statuettes of top campaigners from three major parties and alliances in the election - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha. The figurines have a lot of detail including the usual clothes worn by the campaigners. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in these elections in a wheelchair due to injury sustained in Nandigram and her statuette in the sweet shop accurately portrays her. The statuette of PM Modi shows him wearing a half-kurta with BJP symbol of Lotus. The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

