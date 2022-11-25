In Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market, a fire burned more than 50 shops

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to fire officials, a large fire that started at the Bhagirath Palace market in old Delhi has been put out. They said that the cooling process was still in progress.

Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), reported that a call about a store fire was received on Thursday at at 9.20 p.m.

"In the Bhagirath Palace Market, the shop number 1868, which is close to a Gurudwara, caught fire. 40 fire trucks have already gone to the scene, but no casualties have been reported "said he.

"A cooling operation is underway and the fire is under control. Currently, 22 firefighters are employed in cooling operations "Garg said.

As a result of the fire spreading to further stores, there are currently 50 stores involved in the conflagration, which emergency workers are attempting to contain.

According to the fire authority, the locality's narrow alleys made it difficult for the fire vehicles to get to the scene of the event.

(Inputs from Agencies)