In Computer Age, UP CM Relies On Typewriters To Address Peoples' Complaint

Gorakhpur: The rhythmic sound of `tak tak' emanates from the corner of a hall where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sits and holds his Janata durbar in Gorakhnath Matt in Gorakhpur, but this do not affect a person. Birendra Singh still types letters on a Remington typewriter in this computer age and was not concerned in the big hall, where Yogi, now the chief minister of the country's largest state, Uttar Pradesh had sit and hold the Janata Durbar to address the woes of the people. Once finished, he takes out the paper with a whirl and hands it over to Yogi – also called `Chote Maharaj'. Yogi throws a glance at the letter and signs at the designated place and hands it over to the complainant . "Yeh chithi de do (Give this letter.) Tell me what that officer says," Yogi says to almost all the complainants after handing over the letter. In the age when computers are a bare necessity, Yogi's office in Gorakhpur relies on typewriters. Birendra Singh, the typist who is with Yogi since 1990, takes pride in working with Remington and calls the typewriter as lifeline in Yogi's office. "This is old machine of 1950s. It is better and more reliable than your computers. The time till you will adjust margins I will type a letter," Singh told this reporter to the Gorakhsnath Peth during the election campaigning last month. Singh, who types around 200-250 letters per day says Yogi ji likes typewriters. He likes the font of the typewriter. "Yogi ji has once told me that the sound of key hitting the cylinder creates a working environment. This sound reminds him that he is working in office,' Singh said. "Every place has its own sound. In temple you hear the chime of bells while in office it is typewriter," he said. Does this mean Yogi is against use of modern gadgets? Will this imply that CM's office in Lucknow will have more Remington than high-end computers? Durgesh Singh, another aide of Yogi says use of modern contraptions in Yogi's office is bare minimum. "Yogiji has a mobile but he rarely uses that. I can vouch that only a handful of people would have his mobile number," Durgesh said and added: "Yogi ji not against modern machines but his staff are more comfortable with typewriters." While walking down the marble laid pathway in the Gorakhnath temple compounds one gets stuck by the intricate designs of the interiors of the temple. The pathway is dotted with quaint looking shops selling flowers and memorabilia. And majority of these shops are of Muslims who are running their business for last one and a half decade. "There is wrong perception that Yogi ji is anti-Muslim. Chief supervisor of this temple is Yaseen Munshi – a Muslim. Members of minority community get financial help for the marriage of their daughters from Yogiji. The charitable hospital of the Trust treats people without any bias," he said. Staff of Gorakhnath Matt are confident that face of UP will change under Yogi. "He is workaholic. He sleeps for just five hours. He gets up at 3 in the morning and work the whole day. He hits the bed at 11 pm, says Dwarka Tripathi, who looks after Yogi's office. "We are used to his working style. I wonder how bureaucrats will cope up with such workload," he said. UNI