Itanagar (The Hawk): This morning, a military helicopter went down in the area of Singging hamlet, around 25 kilometres from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. The location of the accident is cut off from the rest of the world by a road. There is a rescue crew on their way. According to a statement released by the Defence PRO in Guwahati, further details are still pending.

(Inputs from Agencies)