In an Andhra school, 25 students get sick after eating stale food

Amaravati (The Hawk): At least 25 students in a government school in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh fell ill after consuming meals provided by the school under the Mid-Day Meal programme.

The incident happened at the district's Kadiri town's municipal primary school.

121 of the 148 kids had been present in class on Friday. The pupils complained that the food was stale when it was served to them. Lavanya, the principal of the school, subsequently asked the catering company to give the pupils fresh meals.

However, the organisation served some pupils meals prior to cooking fresh food. Of them, at least 25 fell ill.

The affected students reported experiencing nausea and vomiting. Eight students were initially sent to the government hospital in Kadiri. 17 more students were later brought to the hospital.

S. V. Krishna Reddy, the district's education officer, contacted the pupils while he was at the hospital. The students' conditions, according to him, were stable. He claimed that the students became ill as a result of the subpar food that was given to them. The officer promised an investigation and suitable punishment for anybody found to be at fault.

It's interesting to note that on November 21, a brand-new menu under the Mid-Day Meal programme called Jagananna Gorumudda was unveiled. To improve pupils' physical fitness, the government modified the menu.

The officials said that more nutrient-dense food is now being served to kids in government- and aid-run schools.

In accordance with the programme, the government provides each student in elementary schools with Rs 6.13 and 100 grammes of rice, and in upper primary schools with Rs 8.53 and 120 grammes of rice. According to the new regulations, the midday meal providers must give the benefited pupils rice, vegetable curry, dal sambar, egg curry, chutney, and other items, as well as at least three cooked eggs every week.

In the past few months, there have been numerous instances of kids in government institutions, particularly residential schools, being unwell after consuming food provided by school administration in both of the Telugu states.

This is due to the catering companies' carelessness in preparing the food and the low quality of the food products they were given the contract to prepare.

