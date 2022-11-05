In a terror funding case, the NIA has filed charges against Dawood and Chhota Shakeel

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of its investigation into the funding of terrorist activities in Mumbai and other parts of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his close sidekick Chhota Shakeel, and three other members of "D-Company."

Arif Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Shabbir, Mohammad Salim Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, also known as Shaikh Dawood Hassan, and Shakeel Shaikh, also known as Chhota Shakeel, have all been charged under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Maharashtra (IPC).

The defendants, who are members of the "D-Company," a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, collaborated to enhance the criminal activities of the gang by engaging in a variety of illegal actions, according to investigations.

According to the NIA's charge sheet, "in furtherance of the said conspiracy, they raised, collected, and extorted huge amounts of money by putting people in fear of death or grievous harm, for the D-Company and for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public."

The NIA has learned that the absconding suspects, who are headquartered abroad, funnelled enormous sums of money to the apprehended suspects through hawala networks in order to fund sensational terrorist and criminal actions in Mumbai and other parts of India in order to instil fear in the hearts of onlookers.

The alleged "proceeds of terrorism" were in the custody of the accused.

(Inputs from Agencies)