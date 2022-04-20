In A First, PSLV To Launch Satellites In 3 Different Orbits Next Month

Chennai: After the successful demonstration of the fourth stage engine (PS-4) for experiments during orbit last month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up for yet another PSLV mission, that would launch satellites in three different orbits for the first time. During the mission planned for next month, PSLV would launch the 420 kg EMISAT, an Electronic Intelligence Satellite of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), along with 28 other satellites and three experimental payloads, besides demonstrating its new technology of placing them in three different orbits.

Though the workhorse launch vehicle of ISRO, has several firsts to is credit, including injecting more than 100 satellites in space and placing them in two different orbits and switching off and

switching on the PS-4 in a single mission, this was for the first time the PS-4 would be brought down to lower orbits twice to inject the satellites in three different altitudes.

Terming its a 'special mission', ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan on Wednesday said a new variant of PSLV, with four strap-on motors, instead of its usual six strap-ons or the Core alone version, would

be used for next month's mission. The PSLV would first inject the primary satellite EMISAT at an altitude of 763 km after which the rocket would be brought down to place the 28 satellites in a 504 km orbit. Then the fourth stage rocket would be brought down further to a height of about 485 km where it would act as a payload platform for carrying out experiments using three payloads developed by Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, ISRO's own Technology demonstrator and a HAMSAT, respectively, he said. UNI