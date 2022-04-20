In a first, ISIS video shows young boy beheading Syrian soldier

London: Islamic state militants or the ISIS has released a video which shows a young boy beheading a Syrian regime Army officer. The child's age has not been confirmed and he is wearing camouflage and a black headdress in the video. However, his face is uncovered. A report in the Daily Mail said that this was the first video of beheading by a child, though the ISIS have used minors to carry out executions of captives by shooting them. The incident may have taken place Homs province after the soldier was captured at the Al-Bosayri Army checkpoint. In the video the Syrian soldier is on his stomach on the ground and the boy approached him from behind, pulls his head back and slits the man's throat with a small knife. The report stated that the child then lifts the victim's cut off head and then places it on the soldiers back. Moreover, in the video a senior ISIS fighter is seen observing the whole act and then in the end he makes a threat to the West facing the camera and says that the militant group's ultimate was to conquer Bayt al- Maqdes (Jerusalem) and Rome. The daily quoted UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who reportedly said that they were sent a copy of the video. The officer is unnamed and was supposedly a regime leader in the ancient city of Palmyra. The dreaded ISIS had captured the city in May this year. The report also said that the Islamic State have been using young boys in recent times in horrific executions. Some of the children are said to be as young as 12 years of age and are forced to shoot ISIS' opponents at point blank range. The report added that the video of the incident has been shared by the supporters of the ISIS supporters on social media. Earlier, the ISIS had released an execution video from inside Palmyra. In that video 25 child executioners were shown lining up regime soldiers in a Roman amphitheatre and shooting them in the head.