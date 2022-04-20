In a first, Chhattisgarh police sniffer dog awarded 'cop of the month'

Raigarh: For the first time in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a police sniffer dog has been awarded 'Cop of the month', along with two police personnel. According to Raigarh SP Santosh Singh, the dog, Ruby, solved many cases, including Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case, by giving vital clues.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Every month the police personnel doing good work are encouraged by awarding them as cop of the month. Their photographs are placed in different police stations with some cash award as well."

Singh further informed that the two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month.

"In Sarangarh Raj mahal, under Sarangarh police station, two silver trays which were very expensive about Rs 6 lakh were stolen. Virendra with the help of Ruby recovered them and caught the accused," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



