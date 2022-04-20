In a first, BSP appoints three spokespersons

In a major departure from its tradition, the Bahujan Samaj Party has now appointed three spokespersons for the first time.The spokespersons, according to a party release, will interact with the media and keep the media informed of the party's policies and programmes.The new spokespersons are Dr M.H. Khan, Dharamvir Choudhary, and Faizan Khan.Till now, party's national President Mayawati and General Secretary, Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra used to issue a statement which was taken as the party's official stand on any issue.