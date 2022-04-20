In A First, Akalis, Congress Tacitly Unite

New Delhi (The Hawk): Unbelievable but true to the core though yet to be officially pronounced, Akalis (Shiromani Akali Dal), Congress ( Indi8an National Congress) have congenially united on agitating farmwers' issue and in the spirit of 'united we stand, divided we fall with a thud' and in such imbroglio, prediocament when the farmers are near-extinction if the 3 draconian farm acts continue, we better unite among ourselves so that the Government is pushed against the wall to the fullest and are forced/compelled to revoke, repudiate the 3 agri acts once and for all (The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce {Promotion and Facilitation} Act, 2020,Farmers {Empowerment and Protection} Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Essential Commodities {Amendment} Act, 2020).The Government is adamant. It is in no way prepared to repudiate the 3 Agri Acts/Bills come what may…In fact, the Prime Minister has already quoted Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as saying that the Government is only a phone call away from the Kisans to listen to their submissions on the 3 Acts/Bills point by point but the 3 will not be revoked in any way, come what may. Government is self-assured, adamant on that.



Farmers are adamant that the 3 Acts first be revoked and then talks with Government of any kind. Government says no. It is vociferously clear that the 3 Farm/Agri Acts.Bills will stay for all times to come.

Under the circumstances, realising their helplessness, the political parties have gone in for tacit agreement between them of being united against the Government at least on the 3 Acts and not utter any "crap", "shit" et al against one another till the Governmwent withdraws the 3 Acts/Bills. And, lo and behold, the political parties Congress and Akali Dal have even decidede that even after the present 'crisis' is over, they will continue to be together lest the government again fishes in the divided parties and re-inforce the 3 bills/acts, this time with full force. Supporting this are other splinter parties of Punjab and elsewhere barring of course the BJP which is now singled out in Punjab, Haryana etc.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, HarSimrat Kaur Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh, Maharani Preneet Kaur etc are all unitedlty vociferous against the 3 above Acts and they unitedly want they be revoked right away without any condition of any kind. With them on this issue are all belonging to their parties and in no way they are willing to relent nor rescind from their demand.

Senior analysts foresee, as days go by, it is only a matter of time before the Government may well relent and rescind the 3 Acts/Bills.