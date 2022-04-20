In 3 Yrs, UP Govt Just Enjoyed SP Projects: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Principle Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Thursday lambasted the Yogi Adityanath government for failing on all fronts during it's three-year-old tenure, claiming that the ruling dispensation did not start any new projects and just enjoyed the programmes of the previous SP government.

However, the party, which had virtually announced to launch 2022 Assembly poll campaign from March 23 by holding cycle yatras, has postponed it till April 22, in view of the impact of Novel Coronavirus.

'The present BJP government in the state has failed to give anything new to the people and only took the opportunity to enjoy the success of projects launched by the previous government,' he told reporters here.

'This government has failed to take any decision to benefit the people and now, in the wake of the deadly COVID-19, the hospitals are lacking facilities and medicines,' he alleged.

Stating that the suicide of farmers was a big issue in the state, Mr Yadav lamented that the Yogi Adityanath government has closed it's eyes on the issue.

'Our legislatures went to Bundelkhand to assess the situation and it is tragic that alone in Mahoba district, 65 farmers have committed suicide due to financial problem,' he added.

He said the prices of fertilisers have increased, while the sugarcane dues are increasing day-by-day, even as the government claims that they have made a record payment of cane dues. "BJP government should review their poll manifesto of 2017 and they will come to know what they have not done. The state is reeling under goondaraj, while corruption is at it's peak. The government should also reveal the actual picture of the investors summit and why the banks are not giving funds to the government," he stated. The SP president questioned, as to why the government was mum on several issues, including on the starting of metro in Gorakhpur or why the youths in the state were still unemployed. 'The Chief Minister always speak lies. But now, people have known their trick and in the 2022 Assembly polls, they will teach BJP a lesson,' he added. UNI



