In 2021, over 1.5L people died in 4L road accidents, according to report

New Delhi (The Hawk): Road accidents occurred 4,12,432 times in 2021, resulting in 1,53,972 fatalities, 3,84,448 injuries, and 4,12,432 occurrences. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' recently issued annual report, "Road accidents in India - 2021," this has occurred.

"Compared to 2019, there was a drop in road accidents of 8.1% and in injuries of 14.8% in 2021. But compared to the same period in 2019, fatalities due to traffic accidents climbed by 1.9% in 2021 "Wednesday's study, which was made public, stated.

It noted that compared to 2019, the major accident-related indicators have fared better in 2021.

In addition, the report indicated that accidents, fatalities, and injuries all fell to record lows in 2020.

This was brought on by the unique Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, which led to a strict nationwide lockdown, especially between March and April 2020, and was followed by a progressive unlocking and phasing out of the containment measures, the paper stated.

This report is based on data provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project that was collected annually from state police departments and provided in standard formats.

It contains information about road accidents in relation to the length of the road and the number of vehicles on it. It has ten sections.

(Inputs from Agencies)