    India

    In 2-day military talks, India, China agree to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh expeditiously

    Nidhi Khurana
    August15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The rare two-day military talks between India and China concluded on Monday with a joint statement saying both countries committed to maintaining peace and tranquilly in border areas and expeditiously resolving outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

    There was no quick progress reported in the disengagement of soldiers in the remaining contention points in eastern Ladakh after the 19th round of meetings between India and China's Corps Commanders.

    People with knowledge of the situation have indicated that the high-level military negotiations on the ongoing border disagreement lasted for two days, the first time this has happened, and that they lasted for a total of roughly 17 hours.—Inputs from Agencies

