In 108 Editions Of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Has Continuously Talked About Uniting Country And Countrymen: Dhami

Dehradun: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that in the 108 editions of the radio program, PM Modi has continuously talked about uniting the country and the countrymen.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "In the 108 editions of the Mann Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Modi has continuously talked about uniting the country and the countrymen. At the same time, PM Modi has also worked to bring forward and encourage many people who were doing some spiritual practice or research for years and who were not recognised."

He further said that PM Modi has a special bond with the people of Uttarakhand.

"On many occasions, he has said that he has a relationship of action and emotion with the Devbhoomi," he added.

Earlier in the day, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country tuned in at 11 am on Sunday to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last 'Mann ki Baat' episode this year.

While BJP National President JP Nadda listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was seen listening to the radio address in Delhi.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal listened to the Mann Ki Baat address in Assam's Dibrugarh. Newly appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma tuned into the program from Jaipur.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also seen listening to their leader's radio programme.

In his last Mann ki Baat address of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a total of 108 episodes were aired, which has seen several examples of public participation.

"In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow's sunrise would be 2024's first sunrise. We would have entered 2024," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that we need to maintain the same spirit of a developed India and momentum in the upcoming year.

"India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well," PM Modi said.

PM Modi shared that he gets messages congratulating him for India's lunar mission even to this date. —ANI